Kochi

Crater on MC Road throws traffic through Muvattupuzha into disarray

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 03, 2022 19:45 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:45 IST

Traffic through the Muvattupuzha town was thrown into complete disarray after a huge crater formed in the middle of the busy MC Road near the Kacherithaazham Bridge along the Thodupuzha-Kothamangalam route, forcing traffic diversion on Wednesday morning.

The road had slightly caved in along the area on Tuesday night. But it further deteriorated into a crater by morning following which the road was cordoned off completely. Public Works Department (PWD) officials from the bridges division started working on the bridge from as early as 6 a.m.

“A BSNL chamber in the area seems to have caved in following suspected washing away of soil, leading to the formation of the crater. The reason, however, could not be fully identified despite prolonged efforts owing to high water table. We will have to undertake a more detailed investigation to ascertain whether the soil was getting washed away to the river once the rain abates and water table drops. For the time being as a temporary solution, we are filling up the crater after strengthening the area,” said a PWD official.

The crater was temporarily filled up around 6 p.m. following which the traffic was restored along the area. “However, the affected area remains cordoned off,” said the Muvattupuzha police.

PWD officials, however, have asked the authorities to keep a close watch on the area for the next couple of days.

Traffic diversion caused quite some congestion in the area through the day. Vehicles from Perumbavoor headed in the direction of Thodupuzha were diverted along the Chalikadavu bridge, while those from Koothattukulam and Kottayam regions were diverted along the old bridge, the Muvattupuzha police said.

