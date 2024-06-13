ADVERTISEMENT

Cracks beneath Kochi metro station: RITES to conduct safety audit

Published - June 13, 2024 09:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has been directed to do a safety audit of all 24 stations of the Kochi metro, after cracks were detected at the base of the Elamkulam station on June 12 (Wednesday).

This would shed light on structural safety issues, if any, of the stations. Simultaneously, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has launched an internal enquiry into the incident in which cracks were detected on the base of the station’s concrete beams, near the metro pillar, sources said.

The damaged portions have been chipped away and patch works are under way. A team of officials from the metro agency inspected the station, based on which an internal inquiry has been launched, they added. The steel rods of the concrete were visible, after a portion of the cracked concrete fell off, it is learnt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US