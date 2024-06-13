Cracks beneath Kochi metro station: RITES to conduct safety audit

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has been directed to do a safety audit of all 24 stations of the Kochi metro, after cracks were detected at the base of the Elamkulam station on June 12 (Wednesday).

This would shed light on structural safety issues, if any, of the stations. Simultaneously, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has launched an internal enquiry into the incident in which cracks were detected on the base of the station’s concrete beams, near the metro pillar, sources said.

The damaged portions have been chipped away and patch works are under way. A team of officials from the metro agency inspected the station, based on which an internal inquiry has been launched, they added. The steel rods of the concrete were visible, after a portion of the cracked concrete fell off, it is learnt.

