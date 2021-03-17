Crackdown on water theft

Kochi

17 March 2021 00:56 IST

KWA slaps fine of ₹5.4 lakh

With severe drinking water scarcity in parts of Ernakulam, the anti-theft squad of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has been cracking the whip on illegal connections, misuse and theft.

Between February 1 and February 15, the squad detected 29 cases and imposed a total amount of ₹5,43,743 as fine.

A single desperate consumer near Angamaly was fined a whopping ₹2,33,000. In a rare instance, the individual had drawn water from an air valve attached to the distribution network and extended the pipeline for irrigating his agricultural land nearby, said Ajish V.C., assistant executive engineer in-charge of the anti-theft squad. Having destroyed the air valve, the enterprising farmer had been consuming water this way for nearly a year, according to local residents, and was fined with rates fixed for commercial purposes taking an average consumption of 15,000 litres per day, with extra charges for replacing the defunct air valve.

The four-member squad covers the KWA central region comprising Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki and Alappuzha, and usually relies on tip-offs from the public.

In parts of Fort Kochi, Thammanam, Chellanam, Njarakkal and Vypeen, residents were found to have connected a hose to public taps to transfer water to their tanks, altogether bypassing the need to pay for a water connection. A total of 22 such cases were recently detected. Two people were also fined for having set up an illegal connection to draw water for construction purposes for about a month.

In some cases, residents have resorted to hiring a plumber and getting a pipeline drawn parallel to the existing one to avoid the meter, consequently registering a lower meter reading. A hotel in the city was found to be using a residential connection and paying a residential tariff but using the water for commercial purposes.

Fines are levied as per the Kerala Water Supply and Sewerage Act of 1986, and can range (depending on the quantity used) from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 when used for residential purposes, and ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh if used for commercial purposes, Mr. Ajish said.

Around a hundred cases per month were detected in December last year as well, but most residential consumers were let off with a warning, Mr. Ajish said. But the anti-theft squad has recently intensified activities considering the severe scarcity of water reported from parts of the district. A tip-off is usually followed by a site inspection, after which a notice is given, the consumer’s argument is heard and a fine is imposed.