Crackdown on overloaded goods carriers to be intensified

November 28, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The unhindered operation of overloaded goods carriers across the State, despite the offence attracting a minimum fine of ₹10,000, has prompted the Transport department to issue a circular imposing additional tax on such vehicles in proportion to the quantum of overload.

This comes at a time when the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) and police are facing flak for alleged inaction, despite such goods carriers zooming past patrol teams and the network of surveillance cameras with all tell-tale signs of overload, and often times causing accidents.

While reminding MVD personnel to strictly adhere to the Government Order of October 2019 that insists on release of such goods carriers after imposing fine and unloading of the excess cargo, the circular issued by Transport Commissioner S. Srijith dated November 24 says additional tax must be levied on them in proportion to the excess load they were found carrying.

A senior MVD official said the Motor Vehicles Act further allowed suspension of permit and the driver’s licence, considering the threat that overloaded vehicles posed to the safety of road users, the damage they caused to the surface of roads (most of which are not designed to bear such overloaded lorries), and the excess air pollution they caused. “But we are often hamstrung by inadequate space to park such vehicles and to unload the excess cargo. More number of weighbridges alongside highways and arterial roads will in turn deter such rule violations to some extent,” the official said.

He called upon agencies like the Mining and Geology department which issues permit to mine mud and rocks, GST department, and the Legal Metrology department also to step in with enforcement measures to rein in overloading.

But Legal Metrology officials said they were not empowered to take action against overloaded goods carriers. “Our role is limited to calibration and certification of weighbridges of vehicles every year,” they added.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) Nagaraju C. said there was a need for clarity of roles between the enforcement agencies concerned. “It should be a joint effort, including by the Public Works department, which ought to probe the damage caused to roads by overloaded lorries.

Ernakulam tops other districts in instances of overloading, what with around 1,000 lorries carrying wooden logs arriving at Perumbavoor alone each day, said K.A. Anoop, president of All Kerala Registered Truck Owners Association.

“Most of them are loaded way beyond their capacity, while logs protrude from the sides and the rear of lorries. Most tipper and container lorries too carry overload, endangering the life of road users and damaging roads. Still, MVD and police personnel, including those manning check posts, prefer not to take action. They do not act, even if the registration number plate of vehicles is hidden or tampered with. All this reeks of big-ticket corruption.”

On its part, the State government halved the minimum fine amount of ₹20,000 that was mentioned in the amended Motor Vehicles Act, lessening the scope of deterrence, he added.

