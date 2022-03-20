Crackdown on illegal outlets to be intensified in Kochi

Kochi Corporation to submit list of approved vending zones to the Kerala High Court soon

The drive against illegal bunk shops and unauthorised street vending will be intensified in the city in the coming days, according to civic administrators.

With the implementation of the Street Vending Act, the civic authorities will have to streamline the operation of bunk shops in the city. Crackdown on such shops has already started, with illegal outlets being removed from Edappally and other areas, said M.H.M. Ashraf, chairperson of the town planning standing committee of the Kochi Corporation.

Street vending and setting up of bunk shops can be permitted only on streets with a minimum width of 12 metres. The width of the road was one of the criteria in identifying vending zones. The list of approved vending zones will be submitted to the Kerala High Court shortly, he informed.

No bunk shops and street vending can be permitted on wider roads outside the identified vending zones, as it will run against the provisions of the Act, Mr. Ashraf said.

Incidentally, the High Court had in February asked the corporation to clear all unauthorised constructions on road margins at Convent Junction and roads leading to it like Market Road within two months. The court issued the order on a petition by a city resident.

C.J. Thomas, the complainant, had submitted that the corporation had failed to maintain the road margin at Convent Junction and Market Road by permitting illegal constructions to remain. The illegal structures that have come up in the area have been obstructing pedestrian movement, besides blocking the entry of customers into shops, he had said.

The Advocate Commissioner appointed by the High Court reported that several unauthorised constructions had come up on road margins. The report also pointed out that five flagpoles of different political parties and cable posts of telecom providers had come up in the area. The Commissioner had reported that the width of the road, which was between 5.60 metres to 5.80 metres at Convent Junction, was reduced to 4.05 metres when it reached the area where autorickshaws were parked. This had resulted in traffic congestion during peak hours, it was reported.