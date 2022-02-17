Crackdown on illegal excavation of soil

A team led by Sub Collector P. Vishnu Raj seizing vehicles used for transporting illegally excavated soil at Mulanthuruthy on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

February 17, 2022 23:50 IST

Five vehicles impounded

The district administration on Thursday seized five vehicles involved in transporting soil from a hill site at Mulanthuruthy in violation of the rules.

The inspection team led by Vishnu Raj, Sub Collector, seized the vehicles as per a direction issued by Jafar Malik, District Collector.

The illegal transportation was confirmed after the officials checked the passes issued by the Mining and Geology Department, according to an official release.

The vehicles were handed over to personnel at the Mulanthuruthy police station. The Sub Collector asked the geologist and the village officer to ensure that soil is excavated as per the quantity permitted by them.

The inspection was carried out on the basis of complaints about widespread excavation of soil in eastern regions of the district.