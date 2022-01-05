Crackdown on goondas with KAAPA a feather in cap of Ernakulam Rural police

Kochi

05 January 2022 21:17 IST

31 miscreants arrested, 40 exiled as part of Operation Dark Hunt

Even as there is a clamour for the use of the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) following the uptick in goonda activities that manifested in the gruesome murder in Pothancode and the tit-for-tat political murders in Alappuzha, the Ernakulam Rural police have been rigorously invoking it for the past more than two years as part of its ongoing drive christened Operation Dark Hunt.

Since the drive was launched in September 2019, 31 persons have been arrested on detention orders issued by the District Collector on the recommendation of the District Police Chief (DPC), Ernakulam Rural, under Section 3 (1), and 40 were exiled from the revenue district limit on the orders issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) under Section 15 of KAAPA. While action is pending with the District Collector on nine reports, another six is pending with IGP.

Ernakulam Rural police perhaps top the list in terms of invocation of KAAPA.

“The invocation of KAAPA has been very effective in bringing down the goonda activities considerably. One of our teams is constantly monitoring the activities of known goondas and rowdies and also history-sheeters and those on bail for potential violation of bail conditions in which case we move for the cancellation of their bails without wasting time. We have invoked KAAPA at least once against all those figuring in the goonda list,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The number of reports submitted to the Collector seeking detention has increased progressively from 15 to 22, and 26 between 2019 and 2021 though in the case of reports seeking restraining orders the number has come down from a high of 32 in 2019 to 7 and 22 in the two subsequent years. But this was more to do with the realisation that detention has more deterrent effect than exiling in bringing down criminal activities and turning gangs dormant. There have also been instances in which persons exiled under Section 15 were booked under Section 3 and arrested after they were found to have violated the restraining order and entered the revenue district limits.

The Station House Officer concerned proposes the invocation of KAAPA through the DySP concerned who then forward it to the DPC who is the sponsoring authority. He in turn forwards it to either the Collector or IGP depending on the sections invoked.

KAAPA is resorted to on exhausting the other legal measures to restrain goonda activities threatening the law-and-order situation and the peace and tranquillity of the public. For instance, SHOs may invoke Section 107 or 110 of CrPC and approach the Revenue Divisional Officer, who is also the sub divisional magistrate, who may ask the accused to execute a bond undertaking not to indulge in criminal activities. On violation of the bond provisions, the police may move in and arrest the accused.