Crackdown on goods carriers with improper number plates

Goods carriers and other vehicles are wantonly flouting norms regarding registration number plates, even as the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has launched a clampdown on automobile dealers who do not fix high-security registration plates (HSRP) free of cost on vehicles that they roll out from their showrooms.

The situation is such that national-permit goods carriers from other States and many such vehicles that are registered in Kerala either do not have proper registration number plates or have their under-run protector fixed in such a way that a view of the rear number plate is blocked.

Ernakulam RTO, K. Manoj Kumar said that it was now mandatory that all goods carriers prominently paint their registration number on the rear right side of their body also, since instances of rear number plate being blocked or damaged are on the rise. “Only then will our inspectors issue fitness certificate every year to goods carriers. This will also lessen instances of hit-and-run.”

Meeting of dealers

He added that a meeting of dealers was convened recently, where automobile dealers were warned of their trade certificate being cancelled if they failed to affix high-security number plates on vehicles that they sell. The MVD will also write to the vehicle manufacturer concerned, seeking action against errant dealers. The clampdown follows instances of half a dozen brand new vehicles being caught during inspections with improper number plates. It was found that dealers handed over the number plates to vehicle owners, rather than affixing them on the vehicles. The errant owners thus affixed fancy number plates which were not properly visible, Mr. Manoj Kumar said.

But the MVD can only impose fine when it comes to vehicles from other States which violate the rule or have their number plate hidden. Else, checking would have to be intensified in border check posts, MVD sources said. On many container lorries operating with different registration numbers at the front and rear, they said it was permissible, since the driver cabin and trailer portion may have different permits. Action will be taken based on the front registration number, in case of accidents or hit-and-run cases.

The HSRPs come with a 15-year guarantee and have inbuilt security features such as a self-destructive sticker, with the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle. The plates will be fitted on the front and rear of the vehicles, while windscreens will have a number plate tag with hologram. A chromium-based hologram will be applied by hot-stamping on the top left corner of the number plates, both at the front and back. A permanent identification number with a minimum of 10 digits will be laser-branded into the reflective sheeting on the bottom left of the registration plate.