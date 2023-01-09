‘Crack’ spotted on Kochi metro pillar 44

January 09, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

A discernible crack that was detected atop Kochi Metro’s pillar number 44 near Aluva has caused concern, even as Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) personnel termed it as an ‘undulation’ on the cemented portion on the surface of the pillar, which was detected about four months ago.

They said it was a cosmetic issue and that there was no need to be concerned, neither was there a need to impose speed curbs on trains passing over the area, even as people of the locality are reportedly concerned of the cement wearing off in more areas as days passed by.

The development comes less than a year of the settlement of the foundation of Kochi Metro’s pillar number 347 at Pathadipalam. Former Principal Advisor of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the agency that built the metro viaduct, had attributed this to soil possibly leaching from beneath the pillar following the 2018 floods, when much of NH 66 beneath the Edappally-Aluva metro corridor was inundated for a few days.

The metro trains still adhere to speed curbs while traversing the stretch, although the pillar’s foundation was reinforced during subsequent months by the contracting firm which built the Aluva-Kaloor metro viaduct.

