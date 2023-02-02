Crèche launched for children of migrant workers in Kochi

February 02, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Women and Child Development department has launched a crèche in the city with pick-up and drop facilities for children, especially those from the families of migrant workers.

The crèche turned operational near the Kerala High Court on Thursday and received 25 children, a majority of them from migrant families, on the very first day. The facility will be open to children aged between six months and six years and completely free.

“Though primarily meant for migrant children, our services will be open to children from all backgrounds. While we have set a threshold of 25 children, we may not turn away those coming to us. This is the sole such facility of the department anywhere in the State,” said Indu V.S. Child Development Project Officer, Women and Child Development department, Ernakulam.

The facility was initially launched as a pilot project of the department in Willingdon Island in Kochi back in 2018. But it was shut down with the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. It has now been relocated to the police quarters near the High Court.

The crèche will be operational between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. “The timing has been fixed taking into account the working hours of migrant workers. Children who are alone on their return from the school can be left with us. We will be operational six days a week except on public holidays,” said Ms. Indu.

Four caretakers have been appointed with two each for the morning and afternoon sessions. Children will be fed nutritious food, including milk and egg, through the day.

The department has issued quotation for a vehicle, which is likely to be available shortly. Once that happens, children will be picked up and dropped at their doorstep bringing greater relief to their parents.

The facility comes as a blessing to migrant families where both parents are working since they could neither afford living without the income of both nor could they pay for the crèche for their children.

Depending on the success of the pilot project, the facility may be extended to more places.