Crèche for children of migrant families opened in Kochi

August 07, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government and the district administration will ensure the safety and welfare of migrant workers and their families, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has said.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the launch of a mobile crèche for the children of migrant families at Vengola in Perumbavoor on Monday. Mr. Umesh said the crèche was just a beginning, and more such projects would follow.

This is the first crèche in the State to be set up by the district administration using corporate social responsibility funds. The district administration launched the project after a toddler drowned in a waste water pit at a plywood company near Vengola where the victim’s parents were working earlier this year.

The crèche will be open to children up to six years with a vehicle to be deployed for picking up children aged above three years under the supervision of a staff member. Children up to three years will have to be dropped at the facility by parents. The facility can accommodate up to 25 children.

It will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with four staff members selected and trained by the Women and Child Development department. They will be deployed in two shifts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

While the expenses of equipment, toys, utensils, child-friendly painting and honorarium of crèche workers were being borne by the CII Foundation, the Sawmill Owners’ and Plywood Manufacturers’ Association funded the food for children, and rent of the building and the vehicle.

A crèche welfare committee has been formed for its operations. Women and Child Development department officials will provide the necessary guidelines.

Vengola grama panchayat president Shihab Pallikkal presided over the event.

