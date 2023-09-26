HamberMenu
CPO in Kerala suspended over arrack seizure

September 26, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A senior civil police officer (CPO) attached to the rural police has been suspended pending inquiry in connection with a case registered by the Excise following the alleged seizure of arrack and wash from his house at Karumalloor within the Paravur Excise range on September 16.

Joy Antony, a senior CPO with the Aluva traffic police, remains on the run. A team led by Paravur Excise Range Inspector Thomas Devassy had seized eight litres of arrack and 35 litres of wash from the house.

It is learnt that he was trying to move the court for anticipatory bail.

Gambling racket busted

The Kothamangalam police on Monday busted a major gambling racket and arrested nine persons. A raid conducted on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar led to the busting of the racket found operating from an apartment. Besides, ₹47,570, a car, a scooter, four motorcycles, and mobile phones were recovered from the site.

