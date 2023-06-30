CPI(M)‘s U-turn on UCC to appease its vote bank, says Surendran

June 30, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had taken a U-turn on its earlier position favouring the Uniform Civil Code to appease its vote bank.

Recalling that the CPI(M) had supported the UCC till 1990, Mr. Surendran said party leader E.M.S. Namboodiripad had opposed the Muslim Personal Law and spoke in favour of a Uniform Civil Code applicable to all religions. “But the party has now changed its stance to appease a section of orthodox leaders of Muslim organisations. They are now aligning with the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami by opposing the UCC,” he said.

On the worsening law and order situation in Manipur, Mr. Surendran blamed the Left and United fronts in the State of trying to mislead the Christian community by portraying it as an attack on them [by the Sangh Parivar]. The violence is an outcome of the long-standing conflict between two ethnic groups. The Church should understand that it is under attack from Muslim terror organisations and not the Sangh, he said.

He added that several members of the Janata Dal(S) would join the BJP. On reports of actor and former MP Suresh Gopi getting a berth in the Union Cabinet, Mr. Surendran said no official word had reached the State unit. “We will be happy, if he is inducted,” he said.

