CPI(M) to honour flood rescuers

more-in

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby will inaugurate a people’s meet at the Ernakulam Town Hall on September 12 to honour those who put their life on the line to rescue people stranded in floods.

Addressing the media here on Friday, party district secretary C.N. Mohanan said during the floods, all sections of people were engaged in rescue work in a rare show of unity and solidarity without political affiliations or other considerations. Local Self Government Minister A.C. Moideen, CPI(M) central committee member M.C. Josephine, and State secretariat member P. Rajeev will attend the felicitation meet.

Ahead of the meet, party workers led by Ms. Josephine, Mr. Rajeev, and Mr. Mohanan will visit the flood-hit people of Alangad, Nedumbassery, and North Paravur on September 8 and 9.

Some 55,500 party workers, including CITU and DYFI activists, took part in the cleaning drive taken up by the party at Anganwadis, public buildings, houses, schools, and streets across the district.

That apart, 100 tonnes of rice, provision, 50,000 litres of drinking water, new clothes, vegetables, blankets, and sanitary napkins were made available by the party to the flood-hit.