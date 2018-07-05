Kochi

CPI(M) to build house for Abhimanyu’s family

Abhimanyu was stabbed to death on Monday

Abhimanyu was stabbed to death on Monday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Party to mobilise funds through door-to-door donation collection

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has taken upon itself to build a house for the family of the slain SFI activist Abhimanyu that currently lives in a one-room structure at their native Kottakamboor in Idukki district.

The Ernakulam district committee, which met here on Wednesday, also decided to look after the family and bear the expenses of his sister’s marriage.

The party will also foot the treatment expenses of Arjun and Vineeth, SFI activists who are hospitalised with serious injuries sustained in an attack allegedly by Campus Front - PFI workers.

The party will do a door-to-door donation collection drive on July 15 and 16 for the purpose, Ernakulam district secretary C.N. Mohanan said in a release.

He said the party would mobilise a people’s defence against the move by organisations such as the SDPI, NDF and Campus Front to wedge a communal divide among the people and destroy religious harmony. Maintaining that the party would undertake the responsibility to guide society forward by combating communalism and terrorism, he said a public meeting would be held on July 9 at Ernakulam Town Hall against communalism-terrorism in which eminent people in the social, political and cultural spheres would take part.

The district committee strongly protested the murder of Abhimanyu and urged all those who believe in human values to rally against communalism.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kerala Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 10:10:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/cpim-to-build-house-for-abhimanyus-family/article24336213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY