CPI(M) to build house for Abhimanyu’s family

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has taken upon itself to build a house for the family of the slain SFI activist Abhimanyu that currently lives in a one-room structure at their native Kottakamboor in Idukki district.

The Ernakulam district committee, which met here on Wednesday, also decided to look after the family and bear the expenses of his sister’s marriage.

The party will also foot the treatment expenses of Arjun and Vineeth, SFI activists who are hospitalised with serious injuries sustained in an attack allegedly by Campus Front - PFI workers.

The party will do a door-to-door donation collection drive on July 15 and 16 for the purpose, Ernakulam district secretary C.N. Mohanan said in a release.

He said the party would mobilise a people’s defence against the move by organisations such as the SDPI, NDF and Campus Front to wedge a communal divide among the people and destroy religious harmony. Maintaining that the party would undertake the responsibility to guide society forward by combating communalism and terrorism, he said a public meeting would be held on July 9 at Ernakulam Town Hall against communalism-terrorism in which eminent people in the social, political and cultural spheres would take part.

The district committee strongly protested the murder of Abhimanyu and urged all those who believe in human values to rally against communalism.