CPI(M) steps up attack on Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan

August 17, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) intensified its attack on Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Thursday.

Addressing the media, party district secretary C.N. Mohanan alleged that Mr. Kuzhalnadan could not provide any factual information to counter allegations of purchase of land in benami name and tax evasion.

Mr. Mohanan had raised the allegations the other day.

Though Mr. Kuzhalnadan had claimed that he had paid a higher value than the fair value fixed by the government for the registration of a property in Idukki, Mr. Mohanan said the legislator had shown a further higher value for the holding in his election affidavit filed on the next day of the registration. Mr. Kuzhalnadan evaded a significant amount of property tax, which was due to the government, he alleged.

Mr. Mohanan further alleged that there were two benami holders for the property. A resort was illegally functioning on the property where only a house for residential purposes could be legally constructed.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan had acquired wealth, which was nearly 30 times more than he had revealed in the documents. He had also invested huge amounts of money abroad than the permissible limit, Mr. Mohanan alleged.

Responding to the charges, Mr. Kuzhalnadan said he had invited people like Thomas Isaac, who could understand taxation and related matters, to examine his documents. At the same time, the CPI(M) shall allow the examination of tax and income records of T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The party can delegate any competent person to examine the documents and records. However, it shall also reciprocate the gesture, he said.

Incidentally, a political controversy had erupted in the State over the alleged payments received by Ms. Veena and her firm from a businessman in Kochi.

The Congress legislator said he had been paying income tax for the past two decades and had not received any notice from the department on tax evasion.

“Let the CPI(M) come out with all its questions together, and I shall answer them in one go. It will help the public get to the bottom of the issue. But no one can ever convince the CPI(M), and they will repeat the questions,” he said.

