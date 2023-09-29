ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) State committee member M.K. Kannan grilled again

September 29, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST -  KOCHI

ED suspects that P. Satheeshkumar, the first accused in the scam, deposited huge amounts in cash in the Thrissur Service Cooperative Bank led by Mr. Kannan

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Kannan, the CPI(M) State committee member, was again grilled by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday in connection with the Karuvannur Service Cooperative bank scam.

Mr. Kannan, who was grilled the other day, was let off in the evening by 3 p.m. after he complained of uneasiness, sources said.

Two police officials, who retired from the service last year, were also interrogated on the day.

Antony and Famous Varghese, the two retired officials, had reportedly maintained close connections with P. Satheeshkumar, the first accused in the scam. The investigation agency suspects that Mr. Satheeshkumar had reportedly deposited huge amounts in cash in the Thrissur Service Cooperative Bank led by Mr. Kannan.

The ED has asked Mr. Kannan to again appear before it on October 5.

