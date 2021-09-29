CPI(M) ousts area committee secretary, suspends 12 others

Disciplinary action follows complaints of ‘unsatisfactory’ work during Assembly polls

Adhering to the State Committee’s instruction for stringent action against the leaders, who were found guilty on many counts by the inquiry commissions instituted by it, the CPI(M) Ernakulam district committee on Tuesday expelled Shaju Jacob, district committee member and area committee secretary for Koothattukalam, citing “serious anti-party activities”.

This apart, action was taken against 12 others. One-year suspension was handed down to district secretariat members N.C. Mohanan and C.K. Manisankar, district committee members C.N. Sundaran, P.K. Soman and V.P. Saseendran, Vyttila area committee secretary K.D. Vincent, Perumbavoor area committee secretary P.M. Salim, area committee members M.I. Beeras, Saju Paul (former legislator from Perumbavoor), R.M. Ramachandran and Koothatukulam area committee members Arun Sathyan and Arun V. Mohan.

C.B.A. Jabbar, Perumbavoor area committee member, will be removed from all elected positions, which means he will be downgraded to the branch level.

CPI(M)’s former State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and acting secretary A. Vijayaraghavan took part in the district committee meeting in which stern action was taken against these leaders.

The disciplinary action came in the wake of complaints raised against these leaders for their “unsatisfactory” work during the Assembly elections.

KC(M)’s complaints

Following complaints by Kerala Congress (M), which had fielded candidates in Permbavoor and Piravom; LDF independent candidate Jacob in Thrikkakara; and the CPI(M)’s M. Swaraj who contested from Thripunithura, the party had instituted C.M. Dinesh Mani, P.M. Ismail, Gopi Kottamurickal and K.J. Jacob commissions to look into the electoral debacle in Perumbavoor, Piravom, Thrikkakara and Thripunithura constituencies.

It’s however unclear whether Mr. Manisankar, who was recently made chairman of Kerala Headload Workers’ Welfare Board would’ve to step down in the wake of his suspension from the party.

The appointment was made on the recommendations of the State Committee, which will take a call on the same.