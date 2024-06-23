CPI(M) must mend its ways, says NCP

The CPI(M) must consider mending its ways as the party has begun to lose the ground under its feet. If it does not change its ways, the party in Kerala will meet the same fate as in West Bengal, said a political resolution adopted by the official faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on June 22 (Saturday) after the two-day leadership camp in Kochi.

The NCP resolution also said that criticism without self-criticism was a symptom of fascist tendencies, and that the CPI(M) must be open to examining why the party lost its share of votes in constituencies like Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, and Alappuzha in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The NCP also came down on the CPI(M) for keeping away the official party faction and aligning with a “paper party” without even a symbol and a flag. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) will have by now realised which of the NCP had the support of the people and party workers, the resolution added.

NCP national general secretary N.A. Mohammedkutty told the media here after the leadership camp that the party would take a stand on its relationship with political fronts considering its vote share and victory prospects after the upcoming three-tier local bodies polls. Besides, the party will also consider the new political alliances that may come into being after the August 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The NCP is determined to become a decisive force in politics in view of the coming panchayat elections. The party is determined to achieve this goal by the 2025 panchayat elections in the State, the leadership said.

