GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) must mend its ways, says NCP

Published - June 23, 2024 12:53 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
N.A. Mohammedkutty, national general secretary and Kerala State president of the official faction of the NCP, at a leadership meet organised by the party in Kochi on June 22.

N.A. Mohammedkutty, national general secretary and Kerala State president of the official faction of the NCP, at a leadership meet organised by the party in Kochi on June 22. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The CPI(M) must consider mending its ways as the party has begun to lose the ground under its feet. If it does not change its ways, the party in Kerala will meet the same fate as in West Bengal, said a political resolution adopted by the official faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on June 22 (Saturday) after the two-day leadership camp in Kochi.

The NCP resolution also said that criticism without self-criticism was a symptom of fascist tendencies, and that the CPI(M) must be open to examining why the party lost its share of votes in constituencies like Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, and Alappuzha in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The NCP also came down on the CPI(M) for keeping away the official party faction and aligning with a “paper party” without even a symbol and a flag. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) will have by now realised which of the NCP had the support of the people and party workers, the resolution added.

NCP national general secretary N.A. Mohammedkutty told the media here after the leadership camp that the party would take a stand on its relationship with political fronts considering its vote share and victory prospects after the upcoming three-tier local bodies polls. Besides, the party will also consider the new political alliances that may come into being after the August 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The NCP is determined to become a decisive force in politics in view of the coming panchayat elections. The party is determined to achieve this goal by the 2025 panchayat elections in the State, the leadership said.

Related Topics

Kochi / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.