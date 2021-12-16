Kochi

CPI(M) meet to conclude today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the public meet in connection with the conclusion of the district meet of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) here on Thursday.

It will begin around 5 p.m at Kalamassery. Senior leaders including M.M. Lawrence, K.N. Raveendranath, Sarojini Balanandan, and K.M. Sudhakaran will be felicitated at the meet. Cultural programmes will be held from 4 p.m.

C.N. Mohanan, district secretary, said on Wednesday that the election for the district committee and delegates for the State meet would be held in the morning.


