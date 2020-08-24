Kochi

CPI(M) holds protests in houses, party offices

The CPI(M) organised protests at the houses of party workers and its party offices in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol, demanding foodgrains and economic relief for those who are facing the impacts of the economic crisis.

The other demands raised by the organisation include revised wages for those employed under the rural employment scheme, rolling back of the anti-labour legislation and the proposed amendments to the Environment Impact Assessment notification.

The protest demonstrations were held from 4 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Party leaders C.N. Mohanan and C.M. Dinesh Mani participated in the protest organised at Lenin Centre.

