CPI(M) holds day-night protest in front of Edavanakkad village office

Published - July 01, 2024 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Vypeen Area Committee held a day-night protest in front of the Edavanakkad village office raising a slew of demands on behalf of the people of the coastal village facing heavy sea incursion.

The party’s demands included immediate tetrapod installation, compensation for affected families, distribution of free food kits, and completion of the coastal road construction. CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan inaugurated the protest. Party area secretary member P.V. Lewis presided.

A delegation led by Mr. Mohanan visited the coastal areas and interacted with the affected families.

