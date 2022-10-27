CPI(M)-Governor spat, a ploy to hide govt. failures, says Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Thursday accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of engaging in a ‘fake encounter’ with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to hide its various lapses including rising inflation, police atrocities, and slump in various sectors.

On the decision by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to stage a protest at Raj Bhavan on November 15, Mr. Satheesan said the Governor had backed the government's position in the case in the Supreme Court against the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor. Mr. Khan had taken a stand that the plea against the Vice Chancellor's appointment must not be admitted, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that the CPI(M), which staged protests across the State based on the complainant’s allegations in the solar scam, is now saying that the statements by the accused in the gold smuggling case against the CPI(M) leaders have no credibility.