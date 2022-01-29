CPI(M) files complaint against Twenty20’s Street Light Challenge

Contributions accepted from public without obtaining permission from govt. alleges MLA

The CPI(M) has come down on the Street Light Challenge thrown down by Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam in the five panchayats of Vengola, Kizhakkambalam, Aikaranad, Mazhuvannur, and Kunnathunad.

The local unit of the party has formally filed a complaint against the latest Twenty20 venture before the Kizhakkambalam police and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). It described the Street Light Challenge, in which people are asked to sponsor a street light each by contributing ₹2,500, as illegal. The party said it was a case of Twenty20 chief coordinator and Kitex Garments managing director Sabu M. Jacob trying to defraud people.

However, a spokesperson for Kitex Group denied the charges, saying that the Street Light Challenge was transparent, and that the money was being deposited in an account that was audited. The Challenge asked contributors to remit the money to the Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam Association account.

Mr. Jacob said in his appeal that the street lights being installed were of high quality with a three-year warranty. The lights come on and go off with the help of auto sensors. He alleged that the previous panchayat councils had neglected the need for street lights and had installed poor quality lights.

Kunnathunad legislator P.V. Sreenijin said accepting contributions from the public required permission from the government, and the Twenty20 group had not obtained it. Therefore, he said, the Street Light Challenge was illegal.

Kitex Garments was in the news last week after the company received two notices from the Irrigation Department regarding drawing of water from the Periyar Valley Canal and laying of pipes carrying waste across the canal. The department had ordered the company to either furnish permission obtained for diversion of water from the canal or stop drawing water from it.

In the other case too, the department ordered the company to either furnish permission obtained by it for laying pipes carrying waste across the canal or dismantle them in seven days.