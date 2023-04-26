HamberMenu
No-confidence motion against education panel chief passed in Kochi Corporation

UDF gets support from BJP councillor

April 26, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The no-confidence motion against the chairman of the education standing committee of the Kochi Corporation belonging to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was passed on Wednesday after the United Democratic Front (UDF) received the support of Padmaja Menon, councillor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

V.A. Sreejith, chairman of the education standing committee, lost his post as the BJP councillor’s vote helped the Congress-led opposition sail through its no-confidence motion. The Left front stayed away from the voting. The committee, comprising nine members including the chairman, had four councillors each belonging to the Left Democratic Front and the UDF and one member of the BJP.

K.S. Shaiju, district president of the BJP, said that Ms. Menon violated the party whip to stay away from voting. Her action will be reported before the State committee, he said.

The election for the new chairman will be crucial for the Left front. If the BJP councillor stays away from voting, the new chief of the education standing committee will be elected through draw of lots. It is learnt that the UDF moved the no-confidence resolution after ensuring the support of Ms. Menon. The district leadership of the BJP was under the impression that the councillor, who was away in connection with the State polls in Karnataka, would not turn up for voting.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said in a communication that the leadership of the UDF and the BJP should explain the unholy alliance to defeat the CPI(M). He alleged that Hibi Eden, MP, was behind the move. The UDF would have to pay a price for joining hands with the BJP, he said.

