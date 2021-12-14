CPI(M) district committee may induct new faces

KOCHI

14 December 2021 22:41 IST

Bid to make party more attractive to youth, maintain mix of age groups

The Ernakulam district committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is likely to have new faces.

The decision to induct fresh blood forms part of the efforts to make the party more attractive to the younger generation and to have a proper mix of members belonging to all age groups. The district secretariat will also have new office-bearers. It is likely to have a woman representative as per the directive from the party leadership. The list of the district committee and secretariat members will be announced at the end of the Ernakulam district conference of the party here on Thursday.

C. N. Mohanan is likely to continue as the district secretary. The leadership has taken into account his attempts to quell internal dissent and groupism in the party after he assumed charge of the secretary’s post in June, 2018. Mr. Mohanan also enjoys the trust and confidence of both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, senior members of the party’s Polit Bureau.

The district conference assumes significance as it is being held following the suspension of district-level leaders citing their non-performance in the Assembly election. N. C. Mohanan and C.K. Manishankar were among those who had faced the music over the failure of the party candidates in various constituencies.

The district meet is expected to discuss the performance of the Left Front government, besides taking a close look at the performance of the Ministers. The inaugural day of the meet began with the flag hoisting by K. M. Sudhakaran, veteran leader, at Kalamassery.

Besides Mr. Vijayan and Mr. Balakrishnan, the party leaders attending the three-day meet include T. M. Thomas Isaac, A. K. Balan; Vaikom Vishwan, M.C. Josephine (Central Committee members), P. Rajeeve, member, State secretariat; C.M. Dinesh Mani, Gopi Kottamurickal, S. Sarma, K. Chandran Pillai, and M. Swaraj (members, State committee).