CPI(M) condemns attacks on candidate, vendor

KOCHI

01 April 2021 00:07 IST

The CPI(M) on Wednesday said that the attack in Kothamangalam against the LDF candidate and against a fish vendor in Padivattom were aimed at sabotaging the pro-Left public sentiments by creating provocation.

In a statement issued here, CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan demanded police action against UDF workers who he alleged were trying to cause violence in Kothamangalam. Videos made the rounds on social media showing some people ransacking the campaign vehicle of Antony John, the LDF candidate from Kothamangalam, and manhandling him. Mr. Mohanan also condemned the attack on a fish vendor at Padivattom for alleged refusal to give a donation.

He urged workers of the Left Front to maintain calm and not be provoked by such incidents.

