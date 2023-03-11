CPI(M) blames previous UDF councils for the sorry state of Brahmapuram plant

March 11, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - KOCHI

CPI(M) district secretariat on Saturday blamed the previous UDF councils of the Kochi Corporation for the present crisis at the Brahmapuram plant.

In a statement issued here, the secretariat alleged that the functioning of the plant was sabotaged, and that the contract was granted to a company owned by former Mayor Tony Chammany. Then Opposition LDF had issued a dissenting note against it.

In the decade that the UDF ruled the Corporation beginning with Mr. Chammany’s term in 2010, several fire breakouts were reported at the plant. The unscientific reforms by Mr. Chammany had led to a situation where non-biodegradable waste got piled up in large quantities, the statement said.

A Vigilance case was still there in connection with the incident in which garbage was illegally covered with earth in the aftermath of a fire breakout, the statement alleged. It was during Mr. Chammany’s term that waste from other local bodies were also brought to the plant, which could hardly afford waste from Kochi city alone.

The UDF councils, including during the term of Soumini Jain, had repeatedly ignored the National Green Tribunal’s orders leading to fine running into crores or rupees. The LDF-led council had managed to get that stayed. When the LDF came into power, five lakh cubic metres of waste was piled up at the plant, the statement said.