CPI(M) alleges Congress nexus with BJP, WPI

KOCHI

12 January 2021 23:28 IST

The CPI(M) district committee has asked the BJP State leadership to explain its stance in the wake of the BJP councillors in the Kochi Corporation voting for councillors of the Indian Union Muslim League, Independent backed by the Welfare Party and other UDF constituents in the elections to the standing committees. The unholy nexus between the BJP and these parties had come out in the open, according to the CPI(M).

District secretary C.N. Mohanan said that the Congress had shed its secular and democratic nature. By joining hands with the BJP and the Welfare Party on a day when the KPCC president had spoken against such understandings showed that the Congress would do anything to clinch power, he alleged.

The CPI also slammed this as evidence of the “immoral political alliance” between the BJP and the Congress. It asked the KPCC and the IUML leaderships if they approved of the bond with the BJP.

