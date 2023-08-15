CPI(M) accuses Mathew Kuzhalnadan of tax evasion

August 15, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Ernakulam district secretary C.N. Mohanan on Tuesday demanded a probe into the alleged illegal financial dealings and tax evasion by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

Addressing mediapersons here, Mr. Mohanan alleged that Mr. Kuzhalnadan had resorted to tax evasion by registering a holding and resort at Chinnakanal in Idukki by undervaluing the property. While the property was registered for a value of ₹1.92 crore, the Congress leader had shown his stake in the property as worth ₹3.50 crore in his election affidavit.

The exchequer suffered a huge revenue loss in the form of taxes owing to the undervaluation of the property, Mr. Mohanan alleged.

The CPI(M) leader further alleged that the Congress leader had shown his assets as around ₹23 crore in the election affidavit filed during the last Assembly polls. However, no source of income was revealed, he said.

Incidentally, Mr. Kuzhalnadan had recently raised the issue of the alleged payments received by the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from a company, CMRL, based in Eloor, in the Assembly.

Responding to the allegations, Mr. Kuzhalnadan said he would not shy away from the allegations and would come out with a statement soon. The Congress leader said he would not dismiss the allegations as media creation or political conspiracy as done by some CPI(M) leaders. He offered to provide a detailed response to the allegations.