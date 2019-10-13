CPI(M) accuses local body of ‘incompetence’

The CPI(M) has alleged that the Congress is trying to draw attention away from the inefficiency of the United Democratic Front (UDF)-led Kochi Corporation as Deputy Mayor T.J. Vinod is also the District Congress Committee president and a candidate for the upcoming bypoll.

In a statement issued on Saturday, party district secretary C.N. Mohanan said the UDF allegation that the LDF had sprung false campaigns against the Kochi Corporation was only an attempt to deflect from the increasingly louder discussions on the poor state of roads in the city.

The corporation, not the PWD, is responsible for the maintenance of most roads that are in bad shape, but the civic body has consistently delayed road repair work. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) had handed over ₹16.6 crore to the corporation to repair roads dug up for pipeline laying. But the corporation delayed the process of inviting tenders, the CPI(M) statement said.

The UDF administration has wasted the ₹333 crore allotted for the JNNURM project, and the ₹2,005 crore allotted for the SmartCity project is likely to lapse soon, the party alleged. The incompetence of the civic body also led to the failure in setting up a functioning waste treatment plant and the city gas project.