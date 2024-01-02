CPI questions church leaders’ silence on Manipur at Modi’s Xmas get-together

January 02, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Member of Rajya Sabha and CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam asked why the leadership of the Church, including bishops, who participated in a Christmas get-together convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not question him on incidents in Manipur where Christians suffered under what appears to be an ongoing conflict.

Mr. Viswam said, “with due respect to the fathers of the Church”, one is forced to ask if they did not find time or opportunity to question the Prime Minister on the issue, however weak the question may have appeared.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 18th annual State convention of AITUC here on Tuesday. He said that those who participated in the Christmas gathering should have at least gone back and read M. S. Golwalkar’s “Bunch of Thoughts” in which the RSS ideology describes Christians as being among the most serious internal threats to India, the others being Muslims and Communists.

Mr. Viswam found a parallel in the way political parties are now undecided on whether to accept the government’s invitation to participate in the dedication of the Ayodhya temple. The biggest party is dithering, an indication that the party should re-read Nehru and re-discover Mahatma Gandhi, leaders who laid the foundation of India, where all religions are given their due respect and place.

The CPI leader said why Mr. Modi, who speaks at length on many topics, remains silent on issues like Manipur and the plight of workers and farmers in the State. He said he had visited Manipur on three occasions and the scenes that confronted him were heart rending. He also pointed to the plight of the Olympian wrestlers, who had brought glory to India but were now being neglected by the government.

Mr. Viswam asked whether Mr. Modi, visiting Kerala on Wednesday will speak the truth - truth about unemployment, rampant price rise, the plight of women and labourers and farmers and the way India has capitulated before the forces of foreign and domestic capital.

“People will be eager to hear if the Prime Minister spoke on these issues”, he said and claimed the Prime Minister will only speak about the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The BJP has adopted “Ramayana” as its manifesto, he alleged, pointing out how the name of Lord Ram was being bandied about to garner votes in the upcoming general election.

He reminded AITUC members that the trade union stood for the truth of the workers in a world marked by two truths - one of capitalism and the other of the working class. The trade union has gathered in strength behind the working class in response to the call of its founder 103 years ago. He cited Berthold Brecht’s poem in which the working class man always raised the question whether there were no ordinary soldiers and workers behind Alexander’s conquest of India and behind the building of the Great Wall of China.

