CPI-police clash: Collector to record statements today

Statements of all those involved in the clash between the police and the Communist Party of India (CPI) activists will be recorded by District Collector S. Suhas on Friday.

Mr. Suhas, asked by the Chief Minister to give a report on Tuesday’s stand-off, will collect the evidence at the Government Guest House. He is likely to submit the report to the government on Monday.

Eleven CPI activists, including party legislator from Muvattupuzha Eldho Abraham and party district secretary K. Raju, and three police personnel were injured in the clash during a march taken out by the CPI to the Inspector General’s office on Tuesday.

Mr. Suhas had collected preliminary statements from both the party activists and the police personnel at the hospitals where they were admitted on the day of the incident itself. He also collected medical report, and media footage of the incident. Mr. Abraham, who suffered a fracture, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.