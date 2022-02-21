CPI, Opposition walk out of council over waste plant issue

Doubts raised over qualifications of firm selected to set up facility

KOCHI

With CPI, a ruling coalition partner, and the Opposition UDF councillors walking out of the Kochi Corporation Council meeting challenging the qualification of the company that won the bid to set up the new waste treatment plant on Monday, the project has plunged into uncertainty. The developments have come as a major setback for the ruling dispensation.

As the agenda came up for discussion in the council, the CPI councillors, who had earlier raised doubts over the technical qualifications of the firm, reiterated their position that the firm lacked the required qualification. A stand-off between the CPI(M) councillors and the combined Opposition ensued as the latter insisted on taking a decision on the agenda. The CPI(M) was of the stand that the agenda should be put on hold and considered later. However, the Opposition resisted the move and wanted a decision on the agenda, which according to them, was postponed a few times.

The CPI also wanted the technical bids submitted by other firms.

The CPI councillors including, Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya walked out of the meeting as the council plunged into a noisy debate.

The UDF councillors stepped up their attack by alleging that the ruling dispensation could not even convince the front partners about the agenda that was placed before the council meeting. They also wanted the civic administration not to extend the existing contract awarded for the waste processing. Later, they too joined the CPI and walked out.

In his address, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the local body would not permit the existing contractor to manage the waste on the Brahmapuram campus. The local body would carry out the waste management work by itself till a new agreement was signed. There were allegations that no waste processing was taking place on the campus and waste was dumped at the places which were cleared, he said.

According to the Mayor, the agenda would be considered as passed if those opposed to the agenda do not register their protest through a dissent note. Though some councillors had opposed the agenda, no one filed a dissent note till Monday evening. The civic body is of the view that the council should take a unanimous decision on the issue, he said after the meeting.