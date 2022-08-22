CPI Ernakulam district committee meet from August 25

Memorial processions carrying portraits of late party leaders to be organised

Memorial processions carrying portraits of late party leaders to be organised

The 24th Communist Party of India (CPI) district committee meeting will be held between August 25 and 28 at Eloor.

Hoisting of flag, flag pole procession, rallies, torchlight procession, and around 300 memorial processions carrying portraits of late party leaders from their homes will be organised as part of the meeting.

Addressing the media here on Monday, CPI district secretary P. Raju said all arrangements had been made for the meeting.

A procession bearing the party flag from the house of the late former district secretary E.A. Kumaran and a procession carrying a banner from the home of C.S. Narayanan Nair from Kothamangalam, and a flag pole procession from the Paliyam martyr square at Paravur will be held on August 25, marking the commencement of the meet.

Poet Venu V. Desam will inaugurate the poets’ meet at 5 p.m. It will be followed by a music concert. The memorial processions will converge at the Eloor community hall where the meeting will be held on August 26 at 4 p.m. The portraits will be placed in a specially erected gallery named after T.J. Varghese.

The flag will be received by K.K. Ashraf, banner by K.K. Subramanyan, and the flag pole by P. Navakumar. Reception committee chairman M.T. Nixon will raise the flag. Poet and Yuva Kalasahithi State president Alankode Leelakrishnan will inaugurate the cultural meet. Sunil P. Ilayidom, Vinayan, and E.A. Rajendran will participate.

Mr. Raju will light the torch marking the inauguration of the district meet at the Eloor municipal town hall on August 27 at 9.30 a.m. Mundakkayam Sadasivan will raise the flag at the meeting venue at 10 a.m. CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran will inaugurate the delegates’ meet at 10.30 a.m.

Party leaders Binoy Viswam, K. Prakash Babu, K.P. Rajendran, A.K. Chandran, Minister J. Chinchurani, E. Chandrasekharan, and C.N. Jayadevan will be present. The meeting will be attended by 331 delegates from across the district.

Mr. Raju said since the last district committee meet at Thripunuthura in 2018, the number of members had gone up from 11,836 to 14,360, while 363 new branches were formed. The number of local committees also increased from 119 to 127. Assistant secretary K.N. Sugathan and reception committee chairman M.R. Nixon were present at the press meet.