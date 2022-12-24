CPI, CPI(M) outfits at loggerheads over Kalamassery MCH

December 24, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The CPI(M) and the CPI, the dominant constituents of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), seem to have adopted diametrically different positions in the case of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, which has been witnessing a slew of protests since Friday over the non-functioning of the lift, causing hardship to patients and their relatives.

While the CITU-affiliated NGO Union and the union of contract employees of the MCH organised a meeting in solidarity with the medical college hospital, the CPI’s youth outfit AIYF staged a protest march demanding basic amenities for patients, on Saturday. This followed protest marches organised by the Youth Congress, Yuva Morcha, and the BJP on Friday after a video of a burns victim’s body being taken down through the stairs in the absence of the lift had gone viral on social media.

“Denying even basic amenities to poor patients at the MCH is deplorable. Sufficient nurses, doctors, and employees should be appointed to improve the situation,” said K.A. Anshad, AIYF Kalamassery Mandalam committee secretary.

The CITU, however, shot down the allegations and painted the protests as an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the institution. “The lift is not dysfunctional as is being made out, but the 20-year-old existing one is being replaced with a new lift. The burns unit at the MCH is one of the best, and cases are being referred here even from the Thrissur Government MCH. Protests like the one organised by the Youth Congress will only benefit private hospitals,” said Mujeeb Rahman, district joint secretary, CITU.

Later in the day, the PDP organised a protest march demanding the formation of a complaint redressal cell at the MCH. The party also sought the appointment of a competent superintendent in the wake of reports of alleged apathy towards patients, medical negligence, and non-action against those responsible.