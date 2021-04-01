COVID vaccination centre opened at Kochi airport

Kochi

01 April 2021 20:00 IST

A COVID-19 vaccination centre has been opened at the second terminal of the Cochin International Airport. There are already COVID-19 testing centres at the arrival terminal of the airport, said a communication here.

The facilities can be utilised by the public. Vaccine is now available for those above 45 years of age. The vaccination centre will remain open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more details, contact 7306701378.

