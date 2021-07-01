COVID treatment centre at Nedumbassery closes down

01 July 2021 19:19 IST

CIAL convention centre was converted into FLTC last July

The COVID-19 second-line treatment centre at the convention centre of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at Nedumbassery ended its operations on Thursday.

The decision to close down the centre was taken on the basis of a reduction in the number of patients seeking treatment in hospitals. About 4,200 patients from Thrissur and Ernakulam districts had received treatment at the centre after the convention centre was converted into a first-line treatment centre in July last. The centre was spread over about 30,000 sq.ft. It was made a second-line treatment centre in November last, according to an official release.

The centre had facilities to provide treatment to 250 patients as per the pandemic protocol. It also had a plant that could provide oxygen support to nearly 150 persons. About 500 medical staff, including 30 doctors, had offered their services at the centre. District Collector S. Suhas said the rush at the Government Medical College Hospital and other hospitals was managed after the treatment centre started functioning. CIAL had provided water and electricity as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Mr. Suhas, who holds charge of Managing Director of the airport, had asked the airport officials to take over the convention centre as the functioning of the treatment centre had ended. After two weeks of disinfection and cleaning, the centre will be opened for weddings and other functions.