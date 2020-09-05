Kochi

COVID screening of Kochi Corporation’s contingent workers begins

Antibody tests being conducted for Kochi Corporation workers at the Town Hall in the city on Saturday.

Antibody tests being conducted for Kochi Corporation workers at the Town Hall in the city on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: ThulasiKakkat

Mass screening of contingent workers of the Kochi Corporation for COVID-19 began here on Saturday. Around 200 workers from the Ernakulam central and north health circles were screened on the day. The entire workforce of the civic body would be screened in the coming days, said Corporation authorities.

The free testing programme was organised with the support of HLL Life Care Limited. Mayor Soumini Jain and civic representatives Johnson Master, Prathibha Ansari and A.B. Sabu attended the programme.

Meanwhile, T. J. Vinod, MLA, has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. The legislator underwent the test after his driver tested positive. The office staff of the legislator too tested negative for the virus, said a communication.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2020 11:34:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/covid-screening-of-kochi-corporations-contingent-workers-begins/article32532896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story