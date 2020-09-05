COVID screening of Kochi Corporation’s contingent workers begins

Mass screening of contingent workers of the Kochi Corporation for COVID-19 began here on Saturday. Around 200 workers from the Ernakulam central and north health circles were screened on the day. The entire workforce of the civic body would be screened in the coming days, said Corporation authorities.

The free testing programme was organised with the support of HLL Life Care Limited. Mayor Soumini Jain and civic representatives Johnson Master, Prathibha Ansari and A.B. Sabu attended the programme.

Meanwhile, T. J. Vinod, MLA, has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. The legislator underwent the test after his driver tested positive. The office staff of the legislator too tested negative for the virus, said a communication.