COVID-positive traveller intercepted at airport

A COVID-19 positive individual, who arrived at the Cochin International Airport to take a flight in violation of quarantine norms, was intercepted by CISF personnel recently. Six such individuals were stopped at the airport in a similar manner, said a release from the District Medical Officer.
“Most COVID-19 positive travellers have been from other districts. The District Surveillance Units from the other districts informs us here that a COVID-19 positive person is travelling in violation of the directions issued by health workers,” said District Surveillance Officer Dr. Sreedevi. “They are stopped at the airport after we receive an alert here. People do not seem to be aware that this is a violation under the Epidemic Diseases Act,” she said.
People who have tested positive for the virus must strictly avoid contact with other people and those who violate such norms will be penalised, said the release from the District Medical Officer. People with fever, cough or cold must avoid public interactions and public transport, and must get tested. Symptomatic persons have been treating symptoms on their own without getting tested, leading to an increase in the number of cases, the release noted.
All unnecessary travel and gatherings are to be avoided.
