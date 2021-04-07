COVID graph rising, Ernakulam reports 504 new cases

KOCHI

07 April 2021 21:44 IST

The COVID-19 graph is rising in Ernakulam district too which recorded 504 new cases on Wednesday.

There were just 125 recoveries.

The total number of active patients in the district is 3,383.

Edapally and Kalamassery saw 20 new cases each followed by Thripunithura (18), Thrikkakara and Mazhuvannur (16 each), Karumaloor (15), Ezhikkara (14) and Paingottoor, Fort Kochi and Maradu (12 cases each).

There were 80 new admissions to FLTCs/hospitals on Wednesday. Testing has been ramped up in the wake of a spike in cases and 11,358 samples were sent from private and public hospital laboratories in the district for testing on the day.