COVID cases may dip in Ernakulam by Feb. 15: Health dept.

Hospitalisation rate not going up despite increase in infections

The Health department expects that COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam may show a decline by February 15.

An assessment by the district health wing based on the hospitalisation rate and the overall pandemic scenario stated that the dip in cases may start by February 10. The hospitalisation rate has not gone up in the last one week despite an increase in the number of cases, it said.

Dr. Sajith John, District Programme Manager, National Health Mission, said that hospital admissions have not increased in the district. “Moreover, the discharge of patients admitted is happening in maximum three days as most of them have only mild symptoms like fever or fatigue,” he said.

Some of the patients were showing symptoms like diarrhoea and vomiting. They have been given intravenous fluid to avoid dehydration. Dr. John said that the number of patients requiring oxygen support has come down going by the latest analysis of the patients admitted in various facilities.

Bed occupancy

About 65% of the beds earmarked for COVID treatment in the government facilities in the district are remaining vacant, according to official estimates. Of the total 1,107 beds, over 700 are vacant. At the Government Medical College in Ernakulam, the occupancy is about 50 out of the total 67 beds for COVID patients.

Of the total 500 beds at the COVID treatment facility at Ambalamugal, over 350 are remaining vacant while the corresponding figure in the taluk hospital in Aluva was 40 out of 100 beds. Thirteen beds have been occupied out of the 15 beds in the taluk hospital in Muvattupuzha.

Word of caution

Despite the fall in hospitalisation rate, the health authorities warned that it is not the time to relax restrictions in view of the need for utmost care in checking the spread of the disease. Overcrowding in public places, including shopping malls and religious institutions, has to be avoided. People should take care in adhering to the ‘sanitise, mask wearing and physical distancing protocol’, they said.