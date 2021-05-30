COVID cases fall to 1,977 in Ernakulam

Three under treatment for mucormycosis in district

The number of new COVID cases in Ernakulam fell below the 2,000-mark on Sunday, when 1,977 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

A test positivity rate of 17.1% was recorded when 11,561 tests were done.

The active caseload has fallen to 34,715, and 3,439 people were considered to have recovered on the day.

Eleven health workers have tested positive. Thrikkakara recorded 115 new cases, Kalamassery 73, Palluruthy 65, Kumbalangi 52, and Edathala, Njarakkal and Fort Kochi 46 each. Keezhmad saw 39 new cases, while Kizhakkambalam and Thripunithura recorded 38 each.

A total of 83,812 people remain in quarantine. As many as 477 people were admitted to treatment centres, and 497 were discharged.

While 28,037 people are recovering from the infection at home, 1,906 are at private hospitals, 551 are at first-line treatment centres, 401 are at second-line treatment centres, and 1,154 are at domiciliary care centres. At INHS Sanjivani, 41 patients are recovering, while 644 people are recuperating at government hospitals.

Three people are under treatment for mucormycosis in the district.

Vaccination

A vaccination drive for people over 45 years in the Chellanam panchayat area is set to begin on Monday. Health officials are hoping to administer the first dose to over 10,000 people over 45 years within 10 days. Four vaccination sites have been readied in the area for the sessions on Monday, and this will be increased to ten sites soon, said Dr. M.G. Sivadas, nodal officer for immunisation in the district.

A vaccination drive is also being organised from Monday onwards for differently abled persons and bedridden persons in collaboration with the Muvattupuzha block panchayat. A total of 3,000 people living in the area comprising the block panchayat will be vaccinated. “We are hoping to extend this drive to other parts of the district as well,” Dr. Sivadas said.