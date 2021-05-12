COVID cases cross 6,400 in Ernakulam

Active caseload of district stands at 66,899; TPR touches 35.10%

Ernakulam district recorded 6,410 new cases and a test positivity rate (TPR) of 35.10% on Wednesday.

A total of 18,261 samples were sent for testing, and 5,653 tests done were RT-PCR.

Fifteen health workers and four police officers tested positive. Thrikkakara recorded 246 new cases, followed by Kumbalanghi with 164, Mulavukad 157, Thripunithura 155, Cheranalloor 139, Sreemoolanagaram 134, Kottuvally 129, Vazhakulam 128, Kalamassery 118, Maradu 117, and Kadungalloor and Choornikkara 116 each. Alangad recorded 106 cases, Pallipuram 104, and Palluruthy and Varapuzha 103 each.

A total of 4,474 people were considered to have recovered on Wednesday. While 241 people were discharged from hospitals and other centres, 321 were newly admitted to treatment facilities. As many as 1,26,098 people remain in quarantine.

The active caseload of the district is 66,899. Of those recovering from the infection, 55,830 remain at home. At private hospitals, 2,570 are recovering, while 87 are admitted at INHS Sanjivani. At government hospitals, 693 people are admitted, and 1,309 are at FLTCs, SLTCs, and domiciliary care centres.

A total of 988 people sought medical help through telemedicine service.

Vaccines

A total of 1,37,580 doses of Covaxin purchased by the State from Bharat Biotech arrived in Kochi on Wednesday. The doses that arrived have not been allotted to the districts yet.

Covishield doses purchased by the State too arrived on Monday and have not been distributed to the districts yet, said Dr. M.G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination.

In the absence of sufficient doses at vaccination centres, none of them will be operational on Thursday, Dr. Sivadas said. Vaccination will resume when stock is made available. Only 16 vaccination sites were functional on Wednesday.