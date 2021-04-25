COVID-19 | With 4,468 new cases, no let-up in Ernakulam

Test positivity rate surges to 26.57%; active caseload at 35,614

COVID-19 cases remain on the rise in Ernakulam with 4,468 people testing positive on Sunday.

The test positivity rate is 26.57%, when 16,813 tests were done. A total of 35,614 people are currently recovering from the infection in the district. Of them, 243 patients have been admitted in ICUs.

Thrikkakara continues to report the maximum number of new cases, with 181 people testing positive. Elamkunnapuzha recorded 133 cases, followed by Pallipuram with 123 and Kalamassery with 103 new cases. In the Kochi Corporation area, 101 people tested positive from Palluruthy, while Kadavanthra recorded 65 cases, and Kaloor and Mattancherry 54 each. Fort Kochi recorded 53 new cases.

A total of 1,002 people tested negative on the day. As many as 74,453 people remain in quarantine. Fresh admissions at hospitals and FLTCs stood at 209 on Sunday, and 106 people were discharged on recovery.

Of the people recovering from the infection, 29,010 persons are recovering at home, while 1,227 patients are admitted at private hospitals. At COVID care centres at government hospitals, 336 patients are recovering. A total of 128 people are admitted at the CIAL Covid care facility, and 348 people are being monitored at first and second line treatment centres. At INHS Sanjivani, 97 patients are recovering.

Local-level interventions

Interventions to check the spread of the disease will be intensified at the local level. This was decided at a meeting convened by District Collector S. Suhas with elected representatives in the district on Sunday. All panchayats have been directed to set up first-line treatment centres, and additional halls and auditoriums will be taken over for the centres. Efforts will also be made for supply of oxygen to these centres. Local bodies have been allotted ₹5 lakh to get FLTCs up and running. MLAs, Kochi Corporation Mayor and standing committee chairpersons, panchayat presidents, and Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar participated in the online meeting.