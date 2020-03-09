Coronavirus | Three-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Kochi

Kochi:

09 March 2020 10:14 IST

A three-year-old, who arrived at Kochi on March 7 from Italy via Dubai and was immediately taken to the isolation ward of the Ernakulam Medical College, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Samples collected from the child’s parents have now been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha.

Since March 3, the Cochin International Airport Ltd. had introduced universal screening and the child, with high fever, was taken immediately in a special ambulance of the health department to the isolation ward. The child’s parents had also been admitted there, said district administration officials.

“There’s no need to panic,” assured District Collector S. Suhas.

Officials said that details of the passengers of flight No. EK530 by which they arrived were being collected. “Those who came in close contact with the child are already under observation. Meanwhile, the child’s condition remains stable,” they said.

A total of 12 people suspected to have contracted COVID-19 are under observation at the isolation of ward of the Ernakulam Medical College right now.

People with queries on the viral infection may contact 0471-2552056, 1056 (toll free) and 0484-2368802.