COVID-19 threat from cruise ship ruled out

05 March 2020 01:08 IST

In the wake of the spread of COVID-19 across many nations, Cochin Port Trust authorities have ruled out any health threat from the visit of the cruise vessel Costa Victoria to Kochi on Tuesday.

The vessel, which arrived here from Mumbai, left for Dubai.

There were 459 passengers on board of whom 305 Indians disembarked in Kochi.

Screening held

These passengers underwent screening by a team of two doctors and medical personnel from the Ministry of Health and were found not to suffer from fever or respiratory system-related problems, port trust sources said.

The passengers were allowed to disembark on the basis of the protocol set by the Union government, sources said.