COVID-19 threat from cruise ship ruled out

In the wake of the spread of COVID-19 across many nations, Cochin Port Trust authorities have ruled out any health threat from the visit of the cruise vessel Costa Victoria to Kochi on Tuesday.
The vessel, which arrived here from Mumbai, left for Dubai.
There were 459 passengers on board of whom 305 Indians disembarked in Kochi.
Screening held
These passengers underwent screening by a team of two doctors and medical personnel from the Ministry of Health and were found not to suffer from fever or respiratory system-related problems, port trust sources said.
The passengers were allowed to disembark on the basis of the protocol set by the Union government, sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.