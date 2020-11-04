Kochi

COVID-19 testing facility opened at airport

The Cochin International Airport is opening a 24-hour COVID-19 testing facility at the arrival end of the T-1 and T-3 terminals.

The facility, opening on Thursday, will be available to the public and is capable of carrying out both RT-PCR and antigen tests, said a press release here.

RT-PCR test results will be available in eight hours and antigen test results in 15 minutes. The government fixed rates are: ₹2,100 for RT-PCR and ₹625 for antigen tests.

